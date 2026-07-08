Yair Netanyahu, the son of the Prime Minister, has changed his name and is now registered with the Israeli authorities under the name "Yonatan Han," the Haaretz newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The change was discovered through tax authority records, which include the new name with his identification number.

Whereas in December 2024, his tax withholding certificates were still issued under the name Yair Netanyahu, this year, the same identifying details appeared instead.

Netanyahu's second son, Avner, also chose to use a pseudonym in the past. When he purchased an apartment near London, England, in 2022, he was registered in the British Land Registry under the name "Avi Avner Segal."

Yair's new name is not out of the blue, but rather based on his family history. The name "Han" is the original last name of his maternal grandfather, Shmuel Ben Artzi. Yonatan is the name of his paternal uncle, who fell during the operation to rescue hostages from Entebbe Airport in 1976.