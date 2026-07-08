Former Ichilov Hospital spokesman Avi Shoshan claimed during a Channel 14 panel discussion that Israel once helped save the life of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan by sending an Israeli physician to treat him.

Commenting on Erdoğan's appearance during the NATO summit, Shoshan said, "Do you know who looks unwell? Erdoğan. And do you know why I think about that? Because Israel saved him."

According to Shoshan, a senior physician from Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital, whose name he declined to reveal, was sent to treat Erdoğan after he developed cancer.

"An Ichilov doctor - I won't reveal his name - saved Erdoğan," he stressed. "A doctor from Israel. Israel saved him."

Shoshan also stressed that this doctor acted as "a physician representing the State of Israel, at the request of the Mossad and with the approval of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, flew [there] and saved his life."

"I remember every media outlet chasing me to confirm the story. At the time I didn't confirm it, but Israel saved him," Shoshan said.

Criticizing the Turkish president, he slammed: "This man, who today threatens the Jews, is alive and breathing thanks to a Jew, thanks to an Israeli, thanks to Benjamin Netanyahu, and thanks to [former Mossad chief] David Barnea."

Several years ago, Israeli media reported that Erdoğan had received medical advice for a period from Israeli physician Prof. Itzhak Shapira, deputy director of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, who was also responsible for the hospital's medical tourism program.