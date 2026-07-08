המצלמות חשפו את הסכין דוברות המשטרה

A 45-year-old Palestinian woman from Ein Sultan, near Jericho, was arrested Wednesday morning after allegedly attempting to conceal a knife during security screening at the entrance to an industrial area near Modi'in Illit.

At approximately 6:00 a.m., security personnel reported the discovery of a knife near the checkpoint. A review of surveillance footage allegedly showed the suspect throwing the knife into nearby bushes while undergoing security checks. Following the discovery, police launched a search for the suspect.

The woman, who works at a business in the industrial area, was located and arrested a short time later. She was taken to the Ma'ale Adumim police station in the Judea and Samaria District for further questioning.