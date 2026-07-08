פשיטת המסתערבים על האירוע דוברות המשטרה

Undercover officers [mista'arvim] from the Border Police's Tactical Brigade and detectives from the Umm al-Fahm Police Station raided a celebration in the city this week following reports of gunfire at the event. Several suspects were arrested during the operation, and officers seized two handguns, magazines and ammunition.

According to police, upon arriving at the venue, officers spotted muzzle flashes from within the celebration and identified a suspect holding a handgun. The forces quickly surrounded the area and entered the compound.

During the operation, a Glock handgun, along with a magazine and ammunition, was thrown toward one of the police teams. The weapon was recovered by officers.

A subsequent search of the area led to the discovery of another suspect who had attempted to hide near the venue. A Beretta handgun was found in his possession.

At the conclusion of the operation, police had seized both handguns, magazines and ammunition. All of the suspects, including the event organizers, who are suspected of involvement in the shooting and the possession of the weapons, were transferred to the Umm al-Fahm Police Station for further investigation.

The Police reported, "The Israel Police will continue to act decisively and with zero tolerance against the phenomenon of gunfire at celebratory events, with the goal of protecting public safety and preventing the possession and use of illegal weapons."