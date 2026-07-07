Four suspects have been arrested in connection with an alleged illegal network that manufactured, distributed, and exported anabolic steroids disguised as cosmetic products, following a joint investigation by Israel's Tax Authority and the Ministry of Health.

The covert investigation, which lasted more than a year before becoming public this week, alleges that between 2023 and 2025 the suspects shipped parcels from post offices across Israel to the United States while falsely declaring the contents as cosmetic products.

Investigators believe the packages actually contained prohibited anabolic steroids and other medications. Some shipments were allegedly sent using fictitious names and addresses, with unclaimed parcels later returned to Israel.

According to investigators, the suspects acquired bottles, caps, chemical compounds, labels, and other production materials from suppliers in Israel and abroad, then operated concealed locations where the steroids were manufactured and packaged.

Authorities also suspect the group sold the illegal substances domestically, supplying fitness centers and individuals involved in bodybuilding in addition to exporting the products overseas.

The Tax Authority and Ministry of Health warned that anabolic steroids are prohibited for use and export due to the serious health risks they pose. Officials said misuse of the substances can lead to heart and kidney damage, hormonal disorders, fertility problems, nervous system complications, and significant psychological effects.

Investigators further allege that the suspects failed to report any of their income to tax authorities between 2023 and 2025. The suspected proceeds are estimated to total millions of shekels, with some payments allegedly made using digital currencies.

The investigation involved multiple enforcement agencies over the multi-year process. The four suspects appeared before the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court, which extended their detention until Thursday as the investigation continues.