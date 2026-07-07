A public bus driver's quick thinking led to the arrest of a 16-year-old illegal resident on Monday night, hours after the teenager was allegedly involved in a vehicle theft.

The arrest took place during a police operation on HaMelacha Street in Holon, when the driver noticed a passenger whose behavior appeared suspicious. Spotting a nearby police vehicle, the driver sounded his horn and signaled officers to intervene.

After the bus was safely pulled over, the driver told officers that the passenger appeared unusually nervous, was muttering to himself, shifting restlessly in his seat, and repeatedly scanning his surroundings.

When officers questioned the suspect, he was unable to produce identification. A subsequent check determined that he is a resident of Judea and Samaria who was present in Israel illegally.

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Investigators later linked the teenager to a vehicle theft reported earlier that morning on Route 4. According to police, the suspect allegedly fled the scene after the theft before being located aboard the bus several hours later.

The teenager was arrested and taken to the Holon police station for questioning. Police said they intend to request an extension of his detention in court based on the findings of the investigation.