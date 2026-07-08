ניפוץ דלת הכניסה להארץ מצלמת אבטחה

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, masked suspect threw two bricks at the entrance to the Haaretz newspaper's offices in Tel Aviv, shattering the glass door before fleeing the scene.

According to security footage, the first brick thrown at the entrance failed to break the door. The suspect then hurled a second brick, which shattered the glass, and fled immediately afterward.

No formal police complaint has yet been filed, but police contacted Haaretz and have begun examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The attack comes just days after unknown individuals smashed the entrance door of the building housing Channel 12 News in Tel Aviv.

In that case, it was unclear whether the vandalism targeted the news agency or another business operating in the building, and the motive remains unknown.

The incident at Channel 12 occurred about a month after threatening graffiti was sprayed near the company's offices. Following that attack, Channel 12 said it was "shocked, but not surprised by the violence," and called on police to swiftly identify those responsible.