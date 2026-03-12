מעצר החשוד בלודדוברות המשטרה

Officers from the Central District Police and Border Police arrested a Lod resident in his 20s on Wednesday evening on suspicion of spraying a Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) flag on the facade of the city’s municipal building during Operation Roaring Lion.

As part of the investigation, station detectives and investigators gathered testimony, analyzed surveillance footage, and used additional investigative methods that led to the identification of the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the Lod police station for questioning. The suspect is the son of a public figure from the Arab sector.

Police said that based on the findings of the investigation and its needs, the suspect is expected to be brought before a court on Thursday with a request to extend his detention.

Central District Commander Maj. Gen. Amir Cohen said, “We will reach anyone who incites and acts against the State of Israel and the rule of law. No place is too far for our brave officers and fighters."

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir arrived at the Lod police station this evening to express support for the officers following the arrest.

Ben Gvir said, “I commend the Israel Police, Central District Commander Maj. Gen. Amir Cohen, and Lod Station Commander Chief Supt. Meidad Lavi for the swift and determined action that led to the arrest of the suspect who sprayed a PLO flag on the Lod City Hall building."

He added, “The message is clear: Anyone who incites, supports terror, or spray-paints enemy flags will face the strong hand of the Israel Police. This is my policy, and I commend the officers for implementing it decisively on the ground. I came here to strengthen and support our dedicated officers."