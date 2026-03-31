The police have arrested a suspect who allegedly damaged a monument for Jerusalem Yasam officer First Sergeant Yosef (Yossi) Kirma.

The suspect, a 53-year-old resident of Mevasseret Zion, was caught on Tuesday afternoon after allegedly desecrating and damaging the monument for the officer who fell while engaging the enemy to foil a shooting attack in Jerusalem in October 2016.

The suspect allegedly broke the monument with a hammer and fled the scene.

Upon receiving the report, officers from the Harel Police Station, under the command of the station commander, began extensive searches, and as mentioned, within a short time, they were able to arrest the suspect and take him in for questioning.

The police informed the family about the vandalism of the monument and the rapid arrest of the suspect.