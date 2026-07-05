Unknown vandals shattered the glass doors at the entrance to the building that houses Channel 12 subsidiary Israel Television News Company.

It is currently unknown whether the target was Israel Television News Company or a different business operating in the building, and the motive has yet to be learned.

The incident comes just weeks after vandals sprayed threatening graffiti outside a building where Israel Television News Company operates.

In an official statement, Channel 12 wrote: "We are shocked, but not surprised, by the violence, which again crossed a dangerous line and not for the first time, and this after several times when graffiti was sprayed inciting violence against our journalists. The Israeli government and the Minister of Communications must cease inflammatory and unbridled propaganda against the free press, which leads to serious consequences. The Israel Police must act immediately to stop the dangerous violence in advance. We will not be deterred even in the face of legislation, incitement, and violence."

Several weeks ago, incitement and threats were spraypainted outside the Channel 12 studio in Tel Aviv. Among other things, the vandals wrote: "Hello traitors," and "11, 12, 13, Peleg, Drucker, Gali, Itzik, and the rest of the filth, you will pay in your loved ones' blood," referring to prominent journalists at three of Israel's mainstream news networks.

Another inscription read: "Remove the Military Advocate General's ranks together with her head."

Channel 12 condemned the incident and called on the Israel Police to act swiftly. “We call on the Israel Police to move quickly against the offender who continues to incite violence against our journalists and members of the free press. This is not the first time graffiti of this nature has been sprayed. This time, however, it constitutes a direct and explicit threat, and is a warning sign that law enforcement authorities must take with the utmost seriousness and address without delay," the statement said.