פעילי הבשן מפונים צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Israeli security forces evicted members of the "Pioneers of the Bashan" movement on Sunday evening after they crossed into Syrian territory.

The movement alleged that some security personnel used excessive force during the operation. According to its account, one teenager was grabbed by the head and dragged backward, while several other youths were detained.

Activists also claimed that security forces confiscated their mobile phones, preventing them from documenting the eviction. The group said its members continued to follow a policy of non-violence and did not physically resist the forces on the ground.

In a statement, the movement called on the IDF and Israel Police to "stop fighting activists" and urged the government to allow its members to establish a settlement in Bashan, using the biblical name for the region located north of Israel, much of which lies within present-day southern Syria.