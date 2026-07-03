Syria's new leadership has indicated a willingness to engage directly with Hezbollah on conditional terms, framing any prospective dialogue around mutual diplomatic gains.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani announced Thursday that Damascus remains receptive to an official rendezvous with the Lebanese organization, provided such a move yields strategic benefits for the country.

However, he made it clear that the topic was entirely omitted from his high-level consultative session with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

The statements were delivered immediately after al-Shaibani concluded talks with Berri at the speaker's Ain el-Tineh compound in Beirut.

"If meeting Hezbollah serves the national interest, we are open to it," al-Shaibani stated, as quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that the Syrian foreign minister affirmed that the specific matter did not come up during the formal deliberations. Instead, the focus remained tightly fixed on expanding bilateral ties to generate mutually advantageous outcomes for both states.

The foreign minister's remarks closely parallel recent public declarations made by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa during a broadcast interview with Al Mashhad TV.

In that appearance, the president outlined a broad willingness to establish contact with the full spectrum of Lebanese political entities, including Hezbollah's leadership.

"We are looking for economic channels between Lebanon and Syria, not military ones. We will sit at the same table with Hezbollah if it serves the interests of Syria and Lebanon," al-Sharaa commented during the broadcast.

Al-Sharaa’s comments followed several remarks by US President Donald Trump floating the possibility of Syrian military intervention to quell the ongoing war between Israel and the Hezbollah terrorist group.