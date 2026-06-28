The IDF announced today (Sunday) that forces from the Etzioni Brigade (6th Brigade), under the command of Division 210, eliminated several armed terrorists last night who were operating in the security zone in southern Syria.

Around 9:00 p.m., two armed terrorists were identified inside the Israeli buffer zone in the area of the village of Khader in southern Syria, as they were moving toward Israel, about one kilometer from the border.

Following the identification, forces from the Etzioni Brigade and Division 210 engaged the terrorists and eliminated them. This was described as an unusual incident, as the two were operating inside the security zone established in Syrian territory after the fall of the Assad regime, intended to protect residents of the Golan Heights.

Security officials said the terrorists’ bodies are in IDF possession and that an investigation is underway to determine their identities and the circumstances of their arrival in the area. According to initial assessments, the two are believed to be affiliated with a local terrorist organization operating in the region.

The IDF emphasized that forces continue to operate in the security zone in southern Syria and will keep removing any threat to the citizens of the State of Israel and to security forces operating in the sector.