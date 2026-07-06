The number of young people killed in road accidents on urban roads surged by 33% in 2025, reaching its highest level in a decade, according to new data released by the Or Yarok (Green Light) road safety association based on figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics.

A total of 32 people aged 15 to 24 lost their lives in crashes on city roads during 2025, up from 24 fatalities recorded in 2024.

The report also highlights the broader scope of the problem. On average, 2,449 young people are injured in road accidents on urban roads each year, roughly seven every day. More than 300 sustain serious injuries annually.

Jerusalem, Haifa, and Tel Aviv-Yafo recorded the highest numbers of young casualties in 2025. Jerusalem saw 128 young people injured, including five fatalities and 38 seriously wounded. Haifa recorded 127 injuries, including two deaths, while Tel Aviv-Yafo reported 126 injuries, four of them fatal.

Other cities also reported significant numbers. Beersheba recorded 89 injured young people, Petah Tikva 76, Ashdod 61, and Rishon LeZion 53, including two fatalities. Ashkelon recorded three deaths among 36 injured young people, while Netanya, Holon, Kfar Saba, Ramat Gan, and Bat Yam also reported dozens of injuries.

Overall, young people accounted for more than one in five road fatalities in Israel during 2025. Of the 98 young people killed in road accidents that year, they represented 21.3% of all road deaths. Each year, more than 4,500 young people are injured on Israel's roads, with approximately 566 suffering serious injuries.

The World Health Organization identifies road traffic accidents as one of the leading causes of death among young people globally. It cites inexperience behind the wheel, speeding, peer pressure, and greater risk-taking behavior as key contributing factors, while recommending stronger enforcement, expanded road safety education, and targeted restrictions for new drivers.

Or Yarok CEO Adv. Yaniv Yakkov urged the government to implement a comprehensive multi-year national strategy aimed at reducing road casualties among young people. He said improving driver training, introducing road safety education at an earlier age, increasing traffic enforcement, and strengthening cooperation between the Ministries of Transport and Education and the Israel Police could help save lives and reduce the number of serious accidents.