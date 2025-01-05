According to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) on Sunday, more Israelis have emigrated from Tel Aviv and Haifa than from any other city.

According to this data, 11,020 Israelis emigrated from Tel Aviv-Jaffa overseas in 2024, nearly double the number than that of any other city in Israel.

Other cities at the top of the emigration table include Haifa (5,983 emigrants), Netanya (5,370), Jerusalem (5,037), Bat Yam (3,102), Rishon Lezion (2,490), Ashdod (2,359), and Ramat Gan (1,883).

In terms of gender distribution, approximately 40,000 men left Israel during 2024, compared to 38,000 women.

About 40% of the emigrants from Israel are aged 20-39, approximately 28% are aged 40-69, and about 27% are children and adolescents. Only about 5% of the emigrants are over the age of 70.

In October 2023, immediately following the outbreak of the Gaza war, 14,816 Israelis left Israel – more than during any other month in 2023. The average in the other months of 2023 was 7,145 departures.