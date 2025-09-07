The Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) released today (Sunday) the findings of its first-ever Reservists’ Families Survey, conducted in April-May 2025. The survey focused on the effects of reserve service during the Swords of Iron War on the spouses of reservists, particularly in terms of employment, education, and financial well-being.

Employment Disruption

The survey revealed that reserve duty had a considerable impact on partners' employment:

25% of salaried partners and 73% of self-employed partners reported disruptions to their work.

Of those who were not employed before October 7, 2023, nearly half (46%) have since entered the workforce.

Among the self-employed, 12% transitioned to salaried jobs, while 8% are currently not working.

Impact on Studies

Higher education was also affected, especially among female students:

47% of student partners reported a drop in academic performance.

29% deferred courses, and 8% stopped studying altogether.

On a positive note, 45% said they received accommodations from their academic institutions.

Reservists themselves experienced fewer disruptions to their studies compared to the general student population:

University enrolment cancellations stood at 11.6% for reservists, compared to 14.4% overall.

Dropout rates after one year were 4.7%, lower than the national average of 8.5%.

Financial Strain

The economic toll on families was notable:

34% of reservist families reported financial difficulties due to service. This figure rose to 58% among divorced partners and 48% among single parents with shared custody.

Financial hardship was more common among families of ground force reservists (37%) compared to other military branches.

The longer the reserve service, the greater the strain: financial difficulty affected 28% of those serving up to 50 days, and 38% of those serving over 250 days.

The CBS emphasized that the goal of the survey is to present an accurate picture of the challenges faced by the families of reservists and to inform future policy development and support programs tailored to their needs.