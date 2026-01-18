The number of job vacancies continued to rise at the end of 2025, reaching 152,134 in December, up from 150,953 in November, according to data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS).

The overall vacancy rate climbed to 4.59%, its highest level since November 2022. Demand for workers was strongest in the construction sector, while signs of renewed hiring activity were also evident in high-tech industries.

In a special end-of-year report, the CBS detailed vacancy rates by sector, measuring the share of unfilled positions relative to occupied ones. Construction recorded a vacancy rate of 8.8%. Although this marks a decline from the 2024 average of 10.2%, it remains well above the pre-war level of 6.8% seen in 2023, when Palestinian Arab workers were still employed in the sector.

Accommodation and food services also posted a high vacancy rate of 8.9%, unchanged from its 2024 average. Both sectors typically rely on workers with relatively low levels of formal education and skills.

Meanwhile, the Employment Service reported a contrasting trend in the labor market. In professions requiring academic training and high skill levels, the supply of workers exceeds the number of available positions. In contrast, jobs requiring low to medium skills - particularly in construction and industry - are experiencing acute labor shortages. “It is precisely low-skilled workers who are more in demand," the Employment Service said.

The health sector recorded the lowest vacancy rate of all, at just 2.1%.