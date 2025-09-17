Ahead of the Jewish New Year, the Israel Central Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday published population statistics, according to which Israel's population was over 10 million by the end of 2024.

The number of Israeli citizens in the country was estimated at 9.811 million. Of that, approximately 7.707 million (78.6%) were Jews and approximately 2.104 million (21.4%) were Arabs. 260.9 thousand residents were foreigners.

The annual Israeli birth rate is +1.2%, compared to +1.6% in 2023. In terms of religious affiliation among the Jewish population over the age of 20, 42.7% classified themselves as irreligious or secular. 21.5% said they were traditional-not so religious, 12% traditional-religious, 12% religious, and 11.4% haredi.

31.1 thousand immigrated to Israel in 2024, compared to 46 thousand in 2023. As far as Israeli emigration abroad, the bureau found that 82.8 thousand left Israel in 2024, in contrast to 55.3 thousand in 2023, and 24.2 thousand Israelis returned to Israel, compared to 27.8 thousand in 2023.

As of 2023, 48,025 couples got married, and 15,283 couples got divorced. The total fertility rate in Israel stands at 2.87 children per woman on average. There are 2,979,400 private households and 2,330,800 nuclear families, with an average of 3.18 persons per household.