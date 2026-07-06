A video filmed in Tehran during the funeral procession for Ayatollah Khameini shows participants holding posters depicting several American and pro-Israel public figures as assassination targets.

The posters featured images of US President Donald Trump, Israeli-American philanthropist Miriam Adelson, Senator Lindsey Graham, Foundation for Defense of Democracies CEO Mark Dubowitz, and Jewish commentators Ben Shapiro and Laura Loomer.

Each poster included the graphic of a rifle scope superimposed over the individual's face alongside the message: "Sooner or later, your heads will roll."

Laura Loomer responded to the footage on Twitter, accusing a Turkish television channel of circulating what she described as content encouraging Muslims to carry out assassination attempts against those depicted, including herself.