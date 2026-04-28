Iran’s Supreme National Security Council reportedly held an emergency meeting amid growing fears of widespread anti-government protests as the country faces deepening economic turmoil.

According to a report published by Iran International, officials warned during the discussion that Iran’s economy may only be able to withstand another six to eight weeks under the maritime blockade enforced by the United States military.

The report said key industries, including oil, petrochemicals and steel, have been severely disrupted. Iranian steel exports were officially halted yesterday, about a month after major steel facilities were reportedly damaged in IDF strikes. Recovery efforts are expected to take years.

Security officials also reportedly warned that by the end of the spring, as many as two million private-sector workers could lose their jobs as production centers across vital industries continue shutting down.

The council also discussed the effects of an internet shutdown that has reportedly lasted around 60 days. According to assessments presented at the meeting, about 20% of workers who rely on internet-based employment have been left without income.

Officials reportedly expressed concern that any large-scale protests during ongoing talks with the United States could seriously destabilize the regime.

The report further stated that the closure of banks, stock exchanges and currency markets has nearly frozen economic activity and contributed to sharp price instability across the country.

Iranian authorities are said to be particularly concerned about planned demonstrations connected to International Workers’ Day on May 1, prompting heightened alert levels among security forces.

The latest major wave of protests in Iran took place in January amid soaring inflation and worsening living conditions. During the unrest, authorities reportedly deployed large numbers of security personnel and restricted internet access nationwide.

An Agence France-Presse journalist in Tehran described the current atmosphere by saying, “Every morning in Tehran feels like a slap in the face. Food prices keep breaking records, and waves of layoffs continue."