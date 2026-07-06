The IDF on Saturday struck five terrorists who were attempting to restore underground terrorist infrastructure in the northern Gaza Strip, west of the Yellow Line, a Monday announcement confirmed.

The strike eliminated Hudhayfah Hussein Abdullah al-Hawajri, a Nukhba terrorist in Hamas' East Jabalia Battalion.

Additional terrorists were also hit in the strike.

The IDF stressed, "Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance."

"IDF troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."