A 17-year-old yeshiva student collapsed and lost consciousness Sunday night inside the Chabad Yeshiva building on Hasam Street in Rehovot.

Emergency medical teams found the teenager without a pulse and not breathing, and immediately began life-saving treatment.

First responders from United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom provided the boy with initial medical treatment and began advanced resuscitation efforts at the scene, including chest compressions, prolonged ventilation, and multiple defibrillator shocks, eventually restoring his heartbeat.

Yonatan Sharabi, Katriel Cohen, and Ayala Yitzhaki, volunteer medics with United Hatzalah who took part in the rescue effort, said they found the teenager completely unconscious.

Medics David Moshe Teitelbaum and Binyamin Lamdan said that after he was initially stabilized at the scene, the teen was rushed by mobile intensive care unit to the trauma room at Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot, while medical teams continued resuscitation efforts during the evacuation.

His condition remains serious and complicated.

Family members and friends have asked the public to pray for the recovery of Ziv Moshe, the son of Merav, among the other ill of Israel.