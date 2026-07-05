Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed reports of tensions with US President Donald Trump during an exclusive interview with Fox News on Sunday, insisting the two leaders remain closely aligned on key strategic issues, particularly Iran.

"I don't think there is a rift between us. Unlike other alliances, Israel and America fight shoulder to shoulder. Ninety-nine percent of the time, the president and I see eye to eye."

Asked about Trump's recent remark that Netanyahu "knows who the boss is," the prime minister brushed off the comment, saying the two leaders maintain "excellent relations" and share the same objectives regarding Iran.

Netanyahu also delivered a warning to Tehran amid reports that Iran has resumed reconstruction work and allegedly violated understandings at tunnel sites near Natanz.

"Deal or no deal, as long as I am prime minister of Israel, Iran will not have nuclear weapons," he declared.

The interview later turned to political and social trends in the United States, including what Netanyahu described as declining support for Israel among some segments of the American public.

Asked about Jewish elected officials in the US who have criticized his government's policies while facing growing pressure from progressive activists, Netanyahu accused them of yielding to ideological currents.

"They allow themselves to be dragged along by unreasonable protests and toxic ideology," he said. "I don't think this trend will last. America can try socialism. We tried it in Israel in the past, and it simply didn't work. I chose to pursue a free-market economy, and it has worked much better."