חומות העיר העתיקה ארנון בוסאני

Jerusalem marked the 250th anniversary of American independence on Saturday night by illuminating the walls of the Old City and the city's iconic Chords Bridge in the red, white and blue colors of the U.S. flag.

The tribute, organized by the Jerusalem Municipality, was intended as a symbol of friendship and appreciation for the longstanding relationship between Israel and the United States, as well as the close ties between Jerusalem and the American people.

The display was part of a series of events and gestures held across Israel to commemorate the milestone anniversary of U.S. Independence Day.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said the city was honored to celebrate the occasion with one of Israel's closest allies.

"Jerusalem is proud to mark the 250th Independence Day of the United States, Israel's close and important friend," Lion said. "This gesture reflects our deep appreciation for the enduring partnership between our countries, founded on the shared values of freedom and democracy. We wish the American people a happy Independence Day and look forward to continuing to strengthen the bonds between Jerusalem and our great friend, the United States."