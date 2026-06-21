The IDF has sharply reduced the scope of its airstrikes in southern Lebanon over the past week, following a major tightening of its rules of engagement that took effect days before the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, according to a report by Galei Tzahal.

The report said that at the beginning of last week, the Northern Command received instructions to almost completely avoid carrying out strikes in southern Lebanon.

As part of the new policy, attacks that previously required approval from divisional or command-level officers were moved to a higher level, requiring authorization from the Chief of the General Staff. In some cases, approval from the political leadership was also needed.

The change primarily affected southern Lebanon. According to the report, the IDF had already refrained from operating in areas such as Beirut and the Baqa Valley in recent months due to American restrictions, meaning the new directives significantly reduced Israel’s operational freedom even in areas where the military had previously acted freely.

The report added that the shift occurred after U.S. President Donald Trump announced progress toward an agreement with Iran, and even before the official signing of the memorandum. According to the report, Israel was required to substantially limit its strikes, including in areas close to IDF troops operating on the ground in southern Lebanon.

Several officers who spoke with Galei Tzahal criticized the restrictions, saying they make it more difficult to strike Hezbollah operatives and neutralize threats near Israeli forces. They argued that the reduction in air support also weakens the ability to provide protection for Israeli ground troops.