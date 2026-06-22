Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir issued a rare joint statement on Monday evening amid growing controversy surrounding the IDF's rules of engagement in southern Lebanon and allegations of restrictions placed on troop operations.

The statement was released following a conversation the three held with the Head of Northern Command, Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo. The statement declared that "the IDF will continue to act decisively to thwart threats against our soldiers and citizens, destroy terrorist infrastructure, and maintain the security zone in southern Lebanon."

It further stated that "the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and Chief of Staff made it clear that the safety of Israeli citizens and IDF forces will continue to be their absolute priority, without compromise."

However, despite these declarations, military sources continue to claim that Israel's operational capacity is effectively restricted across the entirety of the territory beyond the "Yellow Line" in Lebanon. According to these sources, strikes that were previously approved by field commanders now require clearance from the highest echelons.

According to the same sources, the restrictions primarily impact proactive operations against Hezbollah targets deeper inside Lebanon. These include headquarters, weapons depots, manufacturing and military buildup sites, and terrorist infrastructure not classified as an immediate threat to forces on the ground.

The joint statement follows a flurry of reports alleging that the IDF is currently permitted mostly to react to immediate or emerging threats, rather than enjoying the full freedom of action it possessed during earlier phases of the fighting.

The New York Times reported that Israeli forces operating in Lebanon are subject to stricter directives, and that opening fire is permitted primarily in the face of an imminent threat or after receiving direct authorization from the Chief of Staff.

According to that report, forces are prohibited from firing at civilians attempting to return to their homes unless they approach the troops in a manner deemed threatening.

The report further claimed that without high-level authorization, IDF forces are barred from conducting proactive operations, such as demolishing buildings and infrastructure within the security zone in southern Lebanon.