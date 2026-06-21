IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir conducted a situational assessment today (Sunday) in southern Lebanon together with the Commander of the Northern Command, MG Rafi Milo, the Commander of the 91st Division, BG Yuval Gaz, commanders of the brigades operating on the ground, and additional commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff expressed deep appreciation for the troops and commanders, commending their steadfastness, dedication, and operational achievements.

זמיר בדרום לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

The Chief of Staff stated: “We are paying a heavy price in defending our home. The fall of LTC Dor Gedalia Ben Simhon and his team is painful, and I express my deep sorrow over their loss. I came here to convey, on behalf of the IDF and the entire nation, our profound appreciation for everything you are doing. We are in the midst of a multi-front operation and continue to defend against the Hezbollah terrorist organization. This is an unprecedented operational effort. Our objective remains clear-defending the communities in northern Israel and Israeli civilians. This is what we are working toward, and it is what guides all of our efforts. The operations in the Ali al-Taher and Beaufort areas are also intended to serve this purpose."

"One of the central lessons of the October 7th massacre is that we will no longer allow for a security reality in which radical terrorist organizations establish themselves along our borders. Hezbollah has suffered a severe and significant blow, and we are committed to remaining prepared to continue operating and prevent its rebuilding," Zamir stated. "Hezbollah is in a very difficult position. In just the past two days, we have neutralized a significant tier of mid-level command within the Badr Units and additional units."

"One of the Northern Command’s primary operational focuses is the Ali al-Taher and Beaufort area. This is an underground military fortress that Hezbollah spent twenty years constructing," he said.

"The ceasefire that has been declared is fragile, and we must maintain a high level of readiness for the renewal of combat operations, the elimination of threats, and a rapid transition to renewed operations if required. All IDF resources are allocated to this mission.

"Commanders of the 401st Brigade, I salute you. I hold you in the highest regard. The brigade continues to demonstrate extraordinary determination and resilience despite the losses it has sustained throughout the war among its troops and command leadership. You continue to lead from the front-with determination, strength, and fighting spirit. The 401st Brigade cannot be stopped. This is your spirit; this is the spirit of the IDF," Zamir concluded.