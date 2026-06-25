IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir delivered remarks today (Thursday) at the graduation ceremony for combat officers at Bahad 1, calling on the new officers to lead their soldiers with responsibility, professionalism, and personal example.

At the beginning of his speech, Zamir spoke about his meeting with the commanders of the 401st Brigade, which lost the commander of the 52nd Battalion, Lt. Col. Dor Ben Simhon, and the three members of his tank crew in Lebanon. The Chief of Staff noted that he was impressed by the commanders’ ability to focus on the mission and continue moving forward despite the heavy loss.

Zamir recalled that Dor Ben Simhon concluded his first letter as battalion commander with the words “This is a time for action," and said that these are the words he wishes to give the new officers as a compass as they begin their command roles.

According to him, the new generation of commanders was called to battle out of the events of October 7, and from the war emerged a generation of male and female soldiers, commanders, and reservists who carry the responsibility of defending the country. He emphasized that this is a generation that understood that when the border was breached, responsibility passed to those who rose up, led, and acted to defend the citizens of Israel.

The Chief of Staff then referred to the IDF’s combat legacy, noting that this day also marks 12 years since Operation Protective Edge. He mentioned the commander of the Gefen Battalion, Lt. Col. Dolev Keidar, who was killed during the fighting near the Gaza border, and the soldiers who fell alongside him.

Zamir said that the values left behind by Dolev Keidar and his soldiers - courage, leadership under fire, and personal example - continue to guide the current generation of IDF soldiers and commanders. According to him, these values formed the foundation for the operational achievements and victories the IDF has secured on all fronts during the war.

The Chief of Staff emphasized that the entire people of Israel, in all its diversity, stands on the parade ground.

“We need every male and female soldier, every male and female commander. This nation has no other army, and this army has no other nation," he said.

He added that the IDF’s challenge is to maintain the balance between consideration for the diversity of the populations serving within it and preserving a shared and unified framework that enables the army to carry out its missions. According to Zamir, internal cohesion is an inseparable part of the IDF’s ability to achieve victory.

Zamir also addressed the heavy price of the war and said that the IDF will continue to carry the legacy of the fallen through its actions. At the same time, he noted the military’s commitment to supporting the wounded and their families, both physically and emotionally, throughout their journey.

Toward the end of his remarks, the Chief of Staff addressed the families of the new officers and thanked them for the education and values they instilled in their sons and daughters. He noted that behind every officer stands a home that provided the foundations that enabled them to reach this moment.

He concluded his speech with a direct message to the new officers, calling on them to return to their units “united and lethal," to lead their soldiers with courage and humility, and to remember the message of the late Dor Ben Simhon: “This is a time for action."