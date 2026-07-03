The IDF and ISA have confirmed that they struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Na’im Jandiya, the Head of Military Security in Hamas’ Shuja'iyya Battalion, on Wednesday in the northern Gaza Strip.

During the October 7th Massacre, Jandiya served as the commander of a Nukhba terrorist cell that infiltrated Kibbutz Nahal Oz and took part in the abduction of the late Captain Daniel Perez.

The eliminated terrorist IDF Spokesperson

Throughout the war, Jandiya was responsible for holding Yotam Chaim, Samer Al-Talalka, and Alon Shamriz in Hamas captivity in an underground tunnel in the Shuja’iyya Battalion.

As part of his senior role in Hamas’ Shuja’iyya Battalion, Jandiya had also recently advanced terrorist attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

In addition, Jandiya was one of the prominent masked operatives who took part in the Hamas terrorist organization’s hostage release ceremonies conducted as part of the hostage release deals.

The IDF noted that before the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.