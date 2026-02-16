A session initiated by MKs Chili Tropper (Blue and White) and Sharon Nir (Yisrael Beytenu) was held on Monday in the Knesset to salute female IDF combat soldiers for their contributions in the war.

Among those who addressed the session was SGT M., a religious combat paramedic, who shared the challenges she faced during her mixed-gender service, but stressed that it is possible to maintain a religious lifestyle in a combat setting.

According to M., "There are a lot of difficulties being a religious woman, be it in the company or in the Namer (armored personnel carrier), but I never compromised on my values."

She added, "I never compromised on not having physical contact with the other gender, I never compromised on covering my hair, I lit Shabbat candles, sleeping separately from the men, even in the Namer. There are always solutions."

She concluded by asking to send a message: "Should no one, no girl in a religious high school, think otherwise, the military allows us to maintain a religious environment. Don't let ignorant views put anyone down - the military is very facilitating."