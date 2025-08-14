The IDF decided Thursday morning to evacuate the Sayarim base and send soldiers home after several female soldiers fainted overnight due to the extreme heat.

The soldiers, who are training as lookouts, had been enduring difficult conditions in recent days due to prolonged power outages.

Parents of the soldiers told Kan News: “The girls are suffering from the heat; four of them fainted last night. There’s no cold water, no air conditioning, they’re required to wear full uniforms, the commanders are dismissive, and the base commanders don’t answer. Instead of taking care of observers who just started basic training, they encounter indifference.”

The IDF said that on Thursday morning, it was decided to evacuate the base, provide the remaining soldiers with cold drinks, and allow them to stay in air-conditioned classrooms.