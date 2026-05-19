The intense heat that has plagued Israel in recent days is officially starting to break as the weather on Tuesday is expected to be partly cloudy to clear, with a noticeable drop in temperatures, returning to the seasonal average in most of the country.

The cooling trend will continue on Wednesday as well, with another small decrease in temperatures. Northern Israel may see isolated light rain showers.

The main turning point of the week will occur on Thursday, the eve of the Shavuot holiday. The weather is expected to change drastically, and temperatures will fall below the seasonal average. A short storm system is expected to pass through during the morning hours, with rain falling intermittently in northern and central Israel.

On Friday, Shavuot, skies will clear up, and temperatures will increase slightly, but they will remain below the seasonal average.