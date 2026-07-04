A newly opened café in central Jerusalem became the scene of repeated protests on Saturday after dozens of Haredi demonstrators gathered outside to oppose its decision to operate on the Sabbath.

The protests targeted Basimta café, which opened about a month ago on Agrippas Street. According to staff, demonstrators arrived in four separate waves throughout the day, chanting outside the venue and attempting to discourage customers from entering.

Lior, the shift manager, told Channel 12 that one protester overturned a table during the demonstrations. "There were four waves of dozens of Haredi men from the morning onward who tried to deter customers," he said.

As videos of the protests spread across social media, residents began arriving at the café to express support for the business, according to staff.

Café owner Yoel Ben-David said he tried to engage with the protesters in conversation, arguing that the business does not create a disturbance for the neighborhood.

"There are no loudspeakers outside, and the café is located inside an alley," Ben-David said. "We're not disturbing anyone."