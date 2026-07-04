אוחנה והאקבי מנגנים את המנון ארה"ב דוברות

US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana played the American national anthem together, in honor of America's 250th Independence Day.

"Today, this Fourth of July, the free world marks a truly historic occasion: the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America," Ohana said. "In one of humanity's greatest achievements, America's Founding Fathers established the first great modern republic - a beacon of freedom that, to this day, continues to guide mankind toward liberty and human dignity."

"On behalf of the Knesset and the people of Israel, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to the great people of the United States.

"And I extend our gratitude for America’s leadership, and for its ironclad alliance with Israel - an alliance stronger today than ever before."

He concluded, "God bless Israel. God bless America. God bless each and every one of you."