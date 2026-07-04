On Saturday night, marking the 250th anniversary of the United States' Declaration of Independence on July 4, 2026, the Knesset building was illuminated in red, white, and blue, the colors of the American flag.

Throughout the past week, the entrances to the Knesset also featured displays of photos and footage from visits by US presidents, congressional leaders, and other American dignitaries.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana remarked: "Today, the free world marks a truly historic milestone: 250 years since the founding of the United States of America."

"In one of humanity's greatest achievements, America's Founding Fathers established the first great modern republic - a beacon of liberty that continues to guide humanity toward the values of freedom and human dignity."

"On behalf of the Knesset and the people of Israel, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to the American people. I also express our gratitude to the American leadership for its leadership and for the steadfast alliance with Israel. Happy Independence Day, United States of America!"