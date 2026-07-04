Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar congratulated the US on its 250th Independence Day, praising America's commitment to liberty worldwide.

"As the United States celebrates 250 years of independence, I extend my warmest congratulations to the American people, POTUS President Trump, and Secretary of State Secretary Rubio," Sa'ar tweeted.

"For a quarter of a millennium, America has stood as a beacon of freedom, democracy and as the leader of the free world. Its unwavering commitment to liberty has shaped history and inspired generations across the globe.

"The alliance between the United States and the state of Israel is more than a strategic partnership, it is a profound bond rooted in our shared values, common destiny, and commitment to defending freedom.

"As we celebrate this historic milestone, Israel proudly stands with our greatest friend and ally. Together, we will continue to advance peace, security, and the values that unite our nations. Happy 250th Independence Day!"