חגיגות ה-250 לארה"ב: אלון אהל הופיע על נושאת המטוסים יחצ

Hamas captivity survivor Alon Ohel performed aboard the USS Nimitz during celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of American independence.

Ohel was invited by American musician John Ondrasik to perform the hit song "Superman" together on the flight deck of the veteran aircraft carrier as part of the central Independence Day events.

The celebration was attended by senior US government and military officials, including the fleet commander, the US ambassador to the United Nations, and other dignitaries.

During the official reception aboard the carrier, Ohel and Ondrasik performed the song before thousands of attendees as military aircraft conducted a ceremonial flyover.