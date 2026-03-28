כוחות פיקוד העורף בזירת הנפילה צילום: דובר צה"ל

Vyacheslav Vidmant, 52, has been named as the man killed by shrapnel impact on Friday night in Tel Aviv.

Vidmant was struck by a fragment from an Iranian cluster missile. Two people lightly injured in the barrage were treated at another site in the city.

Since the start of the war against Iran, 22 civilians have been killed, in addition to four soldiers killed over the past month.

Senior Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Lipa Hirsch described the scene: “We arrived in the Tel Aviv area within minutes with ambulances and mobile intensive care units. We saw a man around 60 years old with multi-system trauma. We conducted medical checks, and unfortunately had to pronounce him dead at the scene. We are continuing to search to ensure there are no additional casualties."

A cluster missile barrage launched overnight toward central Israel and Jerusalem struck 12 different sites in central Israel, including several impacts in Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Petah Tikva, and Givatayim.

Additionally, 13 people were injured Saturday afternoon by a strike in Eshtaol, near Beit Shemesh. They were evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem suffering light injuries, blast injuries, and shock. All are in mild condition, and five of them are under the age of 15.

הזירה באשתאול מד"א

In addition, a ballistic missile was launched from Yemen toward Israel, for the first time since the start of Operation “Roaring Lion." Later, the Houthis also launched a cruise missile. The ballistic missile, fired around 11:00 a.m., was intercepted like the previous one. No sirens were activated, in accordance with policy.