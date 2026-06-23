Israel is monitoring Houthi aircraft landing in Jordanian territory amid security concerns in the Eilat area.

According to a report by Galei Tzahal, Yemenia Airways, which operates a limited number of flights, primarily serves Amman International Airport, as Jordan is the only country in the region that allows the Houthi airline to fly direct from the capital Sanaa.

Additionally, the defense establishment is monitoring King Hussein Airport, located near Aqaba and Eilat and across the border from Ramon Airport. According to the report, the Houthis are able to fly from Sanaa to this airport as well.

The Houthis' access to the area of Eilat and the Israel-Jordan border is seen as one of the main causes for the security concerns, and is among the factors behind Shin Bet Director David Zini's warning about a possible terror attack in the city. That being said, defense officials stress that this is an analysis and mapping of potential threats as perceived by senior defense officials.

The Shin Bet clarified that at this stage, there is no concrete intelligence indicating intent to carry out an attack.