Why is there now a divergence between the weekly Torah reading in the Land of Israel, and that of the rest of the world, over the next few weeks?

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss the inner meaning of this temporary disparity. Our hosts reflect on the deeply spiritual, contemporary lessons of the unique characters featured in the Torah portion of Naso - the Nazirite and the Sotah, suspected adulteress…and share amazing Torah insight about the power of each individual's personal intention.