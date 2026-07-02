מסתערבים סיכלו עסקת נשק דוברות המשטרה

Mista’arvim [undercover] units of the Jerusalem Border Police, together with detectives from the Judea and Samaria District Police (YAMAR Shai), forces of the Ephraim Brigade, and Border Police fighters in Judea and Samaria, thwarted an arms deal on Wednesday in the village of Nabi Elias in the Ephraim Brigade sector. During the operation, two suspects were arrested and two improvised “Carlo" submachine guns were seized.

The operation was carried out following intelligence provided by Judea and Samaria District Police. An undercover mista’arvim force positioned itself at the meeting point and conducted a staged arms deal with the suspects.

After the suspects transferred the weapons, security forces moved in and raided the scene. One suspect was arrested on site, while the second attempted to flee in his vehicle, ramming one of the security forces’ vehicles during his escape attempt.

Due to the danger posed to the forces, shots were fired at the vehicle’s wheels, bringing it to a stop. A search of the vehicle uncovered two Carlo weapons.

Both suspects, along with the seized weapons, were transferred for further investigation by the Judea and Samaria District Police. Israel Border Police officials stated that they will continue operating alongside the IDF and other security agencies to combat illegal arms trafficking.

Israel Police added that such operations will continue as part of ongoing efforts to prevent the proliferation of illegal weapons in Judea and Samaria.