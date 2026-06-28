Undercover officers from the Judea and Samaria Border Police operated on Saturday in Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria, arresting two Hamas terrorists and another individual suspected of possessing weapons and explosives-making materials.

Under the direction of the Shin Bet, the forces raided two locations simultaneously in the Askar and Ras al-Ain camps in the city. After closing on the complexes and breaching the buildings, the forces arrested two suspects, who the police identified as belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

At the same time, another group of undercover officers operated at another location in the city to arrest an individual suspected of possessing weapons and explosives. Upon searching the scene, the forces located a large amount of ammunition and various objects used to build explosive devices.

The suspect was arrested and taken with the other two suspects for further interrogation by the Shin Bet.

The operation in Nablus is part of a series of security operations carried out by Israeli forces across Judea and Samaria over the past week.

According to the IDF, one militant involved in terrorist activity and weapons trafficking was killed, and more than 100 wanted suspects were arrested.

Those detained included suspects affiliated with Hamas, individuals suspected of throwing stones and Molotov cocktails, and suspects accused of possessing and trafficking weapons.

In addition, security forces seized seven drones, military equipment, incitement materials, ammunition, and more than 10 firearms, including pistols, M-16 rifles, and improvised "Carlo" submachine guns.