Undercover Border Police officers operated on Tuesday in the Jenin "Refugee" Camp in Menashe Regional Brigade's jurisdiction to apprehend a terrorist who intended to carry out a terrorist attack in the immediate future.

The force, which entered the camp while undercover, laid an ambush outside the terrorist's home when he saw this he attempted to flee while opening fire and endangering the officers.

The officers returned fire with guns and frag grenades and eliminated the terrorist. They found an M-16 assault rifle on his body. In addition, during the operation, the officers returned fire toward other gunmen who opened fire on them. No Israeli forces were harmed.

Border Police Commissioner Berik Yitzhak praised the officers' actions on Wednesday and stated: "When terror tries to rear its head, our job is to push it down with force! In every way and with all means needed! Yesterday, thanks to high-quality ISA intelligence, we eliminated the terrorist, and because of that, many citizens will sit at the holiday table safely.

"Many challenges await us, but we will continue to work against those who seek us harm, with courage and determination, now is our time to win and protect the citizens of the country like a fortified wall. You are Israel's protective wall."