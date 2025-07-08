During an extensive operational activity on Tuesday in eastern Jerusalem, members of the Border Police's undercover unit [mista'arvim] neutralized a terrorist who threw stones at security forces in the Shuafat refugee camp.

According to a statement from the police spokesperson, during the operation, several masked terrorists were identified throwing rocks at soldiers operating in the area. An undercover unit conducting surveillance in the area identified one of the suspects in the act and fired at him to neutralize the threat.

As a result of the shooting, a resident of eastern Jerusalem was evacuated with serious injuries, according to medical sources, to receive treatment at the hospital.

Alongside the shooting by the undercover unit, Border Police forces used crowd control measures against other rioters in the area.

The police stated: "Israel Police officers and Border Police fighters will continue to address threats wherever they arise, with a firm hand and zero tolerance, and will use all available tools and means to ensure justice. Let it be known to anyone who attempts to harm civilians or security forces - they will be harmed."