A 7-year-old boy, Moshe Gelinsky, was killed on Thursday after being struck by a bus in the central Israeli city of Modi'in Illit.

The child was hit by the bus on Rabbi Akiva Street. Paramedics and EMTs who arrived at the scene found him suffering from severe multi-system injuries and pronounced him dead. Police have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

The tragedy comes amid a series of fatal road accidents involving children in recent weeks. Three days earlier, a 9-year-old girl was killed after being struck by a minibus while riding a scooter in Rosh Ha'ayin. Police detained the minibus driver for questioning and launched an investigation. In a separate incident just two hours later, a motorcyclist was killed in Kiryat Ata.

About three weeks ago, a 6-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a bus at the entrance to the community of Karmei Tzur in Gush Etzion. According to the initial investigation, the child was riding a small scooter when he became trapped beneath the bus.

According to Israel's National Center for Child Safety, 39 children have been killed in road accidents since the beginning of 2026. Over the previous five years (2021-2025), 252 children lost their lives in traffic accidents, with approximately 19% of the victims between the ages of 5 and 9.

Orli Silbinger, CEO of the Center, warned that the repeated tragedies highlight the need for greater vigilance, particularly during the summer vacation.

"Accident after accident, today we were informed about yet another child who lost his life. Road accidents show that children of all ages need protection. Pedestrians are especially vulnerable, and when it comes to buses, a child's small stature can place them in the vehicle's blind spot, making it difficult for drivers to see them. I am addressing parents - don't tell yourselves it can't happen. During the summer vacation, children spend more time outdoors and their daily routines change. Increased vigilance and extra caution are essential to help prevent further tragedies."