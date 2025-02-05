Six Israelis were lightly and moderately injured when a bus traveling between Bangkok and Chiang Mai was involved in an accident.

The bus that the Israelis were traveling on is believed to have hit a tree as it drove at high speed.

PassportCard said that its team worked overnight to evacuate the injured to nearby hospitals for initial medical treatment, and that they are now being evacuated to more central hospitals, where they will be admitted and receive additional medical treatment.

Last month, two buses carrying Israelis were involved in accidents in Laos. In the first accident, 13 Israelis were injured, some of whom severely.

In the second accident, a bus carrying 18 Israelis overturned, the passengers were lightly injured and evacuated for medical treatment.