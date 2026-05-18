תיעוד: זירת התאונה הקשה ברחוב דיזינגוף בתל אביב צילום: דוברות מד"א

A young girl was critically injured and ten other people were hurt seriously, moderately, and lightly after a bus crashed into a tree on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv. Emergency crews are operating at the scene of the accident.

Magen David Adom said that paramedics and medics evacuated ten injured people from the scene: an 11-year-old girl in critical condition, two seriously injured victims, one moderately injured victim, and six people with light injuries.

Two of the injured were taken to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. The hospital stated: “From the scene of the bus collision in Tel Aviv, two injured victims were brought to the emergency department at Ichilov - an 11-year-old girl in critical condition, whose life emergency and trauma teams are fighting to save, and another injured female in serious condition who is currently being treated in the trauma room."

Yaron Sheif, a paramedic with United Hatzalah, together with medics Rom Ela and Dan Shmueli, said:

“This was an accident involving a bus that crashed into a tree, an electric pole, and pedestrians. We provided initial medical treatment to a teenage girl (about 15 years old) while performing resuscitation efforts. She was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition. We also treated a 49-year-old woman who was seriously injured, and another man, around 39 years old, in moderate condition with back injuries, along with several lightly injured victims, all of whom were later evacuated to the hospital."

כבאים במהלך פעולות החילוץ צילום: דוברות מד"א

Fire and rescue services stated that firefighters were called to the scene after a tree and an electric pole collapsed as a result of the crash, and they rescued two of the injured victims.

Police traffic investigators arrived at the scene and opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.