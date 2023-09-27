38 people, including numerous children, were injured, at least two seriously, when a shuttle bus overturned near Eshtaol this afternoon (Wednesday).

The bus contained many children who were returning from a youth trip.

Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics treated the injured at the scene and evacuated them to the hospital. In addition to the two in serious condition, three were in moderate condition.

The police said: "A short time ago, the police received a report about a traffic accident involving a bus that overturned on Route 38 (Eshtaol Junction) near Beit Shemesh. As a result of the accident, medical officials are treating about 10 people who were injured to varying degrees. Police forces on the spot closed the road at the scene of the accident in order to complete the treatment of the injured and we have begun investigating the circumstances of the accident."

Hadassah Medical Center reported that 33 of the crash victims were brought to the two Hadassah hospitals in Jerusalem. A 10-year-old boy is in moderate condition with a serious hand injury. The remaining children are in light condition.