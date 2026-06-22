US President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that the Islamic Republic of Iran will allow nuclear inspections, which it had limited after the 12 Day War last year and stopped completely at the outbreak of Operation Roaring Lion in February.

"Everybody is fully aware that Iran will agree to have Major Weapons Inspections in order to ensure 'Nuclear Honesty' long into the future," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

This echoes claims made earlier in the day by US Vice President JD Vance, following the first round of talks with the Islamic regime in Switzerland, in which he claimed that the Iranians have agreed to invite IAEA inspectors back into their country.

Vance called the agreement a "major milestone for the American people and the first step in permanently and a first step in permanently ending a nuclear weapons program in Iran."

That being said, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told the official IRNA news agency that Iran had not yet discussed nuclear issues or made new commitments.