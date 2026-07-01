Large-scale renovation and construction work has officially begun at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron, marking the first major infrastructure project of its kind at the historic site.

The project was formally launched during a site visit attended by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Settlement and National Missions Minister Orit Strock, representatives of the Settlement Administration and Civil Administration, as well as regional local authority leaders.

The renovation includes the installation of a new roof over parts of the complex, alongside extensive infrastructure upgrades designed to improve conditions for worshippers and visitors. Planned work also includes new electrical systems, air conditioning, drainage improvements, and upgraded lighting throughout the site.

Speaking during the visit, Smotrich described the project as both practical and symbolic.

"There isn't a single member of the Jewish people who has not felt a deep connection to the Patriarchs and Matriarchs, to the Cave of the Patriarchs, and to our roots here in Hebron," he said. "This new roofing, together with air conditioning and modern electrical infrastructure, reflects the deep significance of this place and why we are here."

Smotrich thanked the Settlement Administration, the Civil Administration, the Defense Ministry's Construction Division, the IDF, Defense Minister Israel Katz, Minister Strock, and local council leaders for their role in advancing the project.

Strock called the construction a historic milestone, saying that for decades authorities had acted "as if the Cave of the Patriarchs was not ours." She said the new construction represents "ownership and responsibility" for one of Judaism's holiest sites.

Hebron municipal leader Eyal Gelman said the project comes after more than 20 years of efforts to secure approval for the renovations.

"After years of dedication and unsuccessful attempts, we have finally reached the point where we can build the roofing over the Cave of the Patriarchs and honor the resting place of the founders of our nation," Gelman said.

Israel Bramson, head of the Kiryat Arba Local Council, also welcomed the start of construction, saying cooperation between government agencies and local authorities had made possible what he described as a "historic change on the ground" that will improve infrastructure and enhance the experience for the thousands of worshippers and visitors who come to the site each year.